US supports free, fair elections in Pakistan

Vedant Patel says the responsibility for determining the election's outcome lies with the people of Pakistan.

WASHINGTON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 7th, 2023) The United States expressed its commitment to promoting free and fair elections in Pakistan for the benefit of the nation.

This statement was made by Vedant Patel, the Principal Deputy Spokesperson of the State Department, during a media briefing on Monday when asked about the political situation in Pakistan.

Patel was questioned regarding the transparency of the upcoming elections in Pakistan, given concerns raised by some analysts about the absence of the former prime minister, who was a widely popular leader. In response, Patel refrained from offering an opinion on the candidates' composition or the representation of any specific political party.

He emphasized that the responsibility for determining the election's outcome lies with the people of Pakistan. The Primary focus of the United States remains on ensuring and supporting the conduct of free and fair elections that serve the best interests of the Pakistani population.

It's worth noting that political activity in Pakistan has been intensifying in preparation for the general elections on February 8. Both the PML-N and the PPP, two former ruling parties, have become more active, with their leaders engaging in a telephonic conversation and pledging to work towards the betterment of the Pakistani people.