UrduPoint.com

US Supports Pak-India Constructive Dialogue To Resolve Disputes: State Department

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 10, 2023 | 11:26 AM

US supports Pak-India constructive dialogue to resolve disputes: State Department

State Department Spokesperson Ned Price says they are willing to support that process in any way that they deem appropriate, but ultimately these are decisions that Pakistan and India themselves are going to have to make

WASHINGTON: (UrduPoint /UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 10th, 2023) The United States has said that it supported constructive dialogue between Pakistan and India to resolve outstanding disputes.

During a media briefing at the White House, the spokesperson Ned price said we support constructive dialogue and we support diplomacy between the two countries.

He further said that we are willing to support that process in any way that they deem appropriate, but ultimately these are decisions that Pakistan and India themselves are going to have to make.

In reply to a question, Ned Price said the United States is prepared to, as a partner to both countries, support that process in any way that we responsibly can.

In another development, Pakistan's Ambassador to the United States Masood Khan met Assistant Secretary of States for Energy Resources Geoffery Pyatt in Wasington.

During the meeting, they discussed bilateral relations to promote energy cooperation particularly clean energy transition.

They also discussed energy security and dialogue.

Related Topics

Pakistan India White House Price United States Sardar Masood Khan Media

Recent Stories

Manchester City continues to close gap with Arsena ..

Manchester City continues to close gap with Arsenal

4 hours ago
 Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) notifies PT ..

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) notifies PTI candidate's win in NA-193

6 hours ago
 Thousands Rally in Prague to Demand Czech Prime Mi ..

Thousands Rally in Prague to Demand Czech Prime Minister's Resignation

6 hours ago
 Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemns violence o ..

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemns violence of PTI workers against journali ..

6 hours ago
 Farooq H Naek elected unopposed as member of IPU's ..

Farooq H Naek elected unopposed as member of IPU's Standing Committee on Human R ..

7 hours ago
 Madrid cut Liga gap on Barca with Espanyol comebac ..

Madrid cut Liga gap on Barca with Espanyol comeback

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.