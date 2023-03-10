US supports Pak-India constructive dialogue to resolve disputes: State Department

(@Abdulla99267510)

State Department Spokesperson Ned Price says they are willing to support that process in any way that they deem appropriate, but ultimately these are decisions that Pakistan and India themselves are going to have to make

WASHINGTON: (UrduPoint /UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 10th, 2023) The United States has said that it supported constructive dialogue between Pakistan and India to resolve outstanding disputes.

During a media briefing at the White House, the spokesperson Ned price said we support constructive dialogue and we support diplomacy between the two countries.

He further said that we are willing to support that process in any way that they deem appropriate, but ultimately these are decisions that Pakistan and India themselves are going to have to make.

In reply to a question, Ned Price said the United States is prepared to, as a partner to both countries, support that process in any way that we responsibly can.

In another development, Pakistan's Ambassador to the United States Masood Khan met Assistant Secretary of States for Energy Resources Geoffery Pyatt in Wasington.

During the meeting, they discussed bilateral relations to promote energy cooperation particularly clean energy transition.

They also discussed energy security and dialogue.