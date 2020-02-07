UrduPoint.com
US Supports Training For Airports Security Force (ASF)

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Fri 07th February 2020 | 09:01 PM

An impressive graduation ceremony of aviation security personnel, having successfully completed their specialized training program, was held at the Airports Security Force (ASF) Academy here Friday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2020 ) :An impressive graduation ceremony of aviation security personnel, having successfully completed their specialized training program, was held at the Airports Security Force (ASF) academy here Friday.

U.S. Consul General in Karachi, Robert Silberstein addressing graduating officers of Airport Security Force said the United States was proud to sponsor training aimed at safeguarding airports across Pakistan.

He also acknowledged that ASF officers were the country's first line of defense in protecting passengers and cargo; facilitating travel and commerce besides preventing narcotics trafficking at Pakistan's airports.

The training program particularly helped capacity building of airport security personnel in security camera operations and aircraft searches.

The U.S. Department of State's Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement (INL) has provided over $467,000 (around Rs. 72,200,000) in support to the ASF since 2017 in its mission to ensure that Pakistan's airports operate in accordance with international aviation security standards to protect against terrorist and other threats to civil aviation.

INL's assistance also supports the ASF's efforts to build its capacity to screen passengers, baggage, and air cargo to seize narcotics and other illicit goods while maintaining theflow of legitimate travel and commerce.

