UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US-Taliban Peace Deal, A Great Moment For Afghanistan, Honor For Pakistan: Foreign Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 25 seconds ago Fri 28th February 2020 | 09:20 PM

US-Taliban peace deal, a great moment for Afghanistan, honor for Pakistan: Foreign Minister

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Friday said that the peace deal, scheduled to be signed between the United States and Afghan Taliban on Saturday (February 29), was a great moment for Afghanistan and Afghan people, besides being an honor for Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2020 ) :Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Friday said that the peace deal, scheduled to be signed between the United States and Afghan Taliban on Saturday (February 29), was a great moment for Afghanistan and Afghan people, besides being an honor for Pakistan.

"Tomorrow is a great day for Afghanistan and Afghan people. God willing, Afghanistan is heading towards peace and reconciliation. Tomorrow's agreement will pave way for an intra-Afghan dialogue," the foreign minister said talking to Afghan media in Doha where he was to represent Pakistan at the signing ceremony.

In a separate statement, the foreign minister hoped that the peace deal would be signed on Saturday and representatives from around 50 countries would attend the ceremony.

He said Pakistan had been invited to become part of this process as the world was appreciative of Pakistan's role for Afghan peace. "This is a great honor for Pakistan and recognition of its efforts," the foreign minister remarked.

He said amid the presence of world media, that arrived in Doha to cover the peace deal, two matters including the peace agreement and genocide in New Delhi were the subjects of everyone's discussion including the international media.

The members of the US foreign relations committee, the intellectuals, actors, and musicians of the world were also speaking up on the ongoing situation in India. "Pakistan's perception is enriching while India's is downing," Qureshi commented.

He said Pakistan was playing a central role at the international level by foiling the Indian attempts for its isolation. Even India had to bite the dust in its utmost efforts to blacklist Pakistan in the FATF, he added.

The foreign minister said the world was questioning the so-called secular face of India where a judge was transferred from New Delhi to Haryana when he moving to do justice.

He said during the US President Donald Trump's visit to New Delhi, both the countries could not agree on a trade deal. Even a curfew like condition prevailed in some parts of New Delhi with military patrolling there.

He said under the police patronage, the RSS goons were torching the public properties, attacking the Muslims and even raising Hanuman flags over mosques. The world is witnessing all this happening, he added.

Even, the foreign minister said India tried to impede the US-Taliban peace deal and it would be agreat success if it took place despite all that.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Taliban Afghanistan World Police Visit Trump New Delhi Doha United States February God Financial Action Task Force Muslim Media All From Agreement

Recent Stories

Bismah Maroof ruled out of ICC Women’s T20 World ..

30 minutes ago

Multi-cultural community in Sharjah joins pink kni ..

51 minutes ago

UAE coordinating with Iran to evacuate Iranian vis ..

51 minutes ago

Sultans thrash Kings to register third win

1 hour ago

Infinix Makes Headlines as the first Smartphone br ..

1 hour ago

Probe Into Suspected Spy Whelan Finished in Russia ..

27 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.