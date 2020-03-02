UrduPoint.com
US, Taliban Peace Deal Is Victory Of PM Imran Khan's Vision: Shaukat

Mon 02nd March 2020 | 07:38 PM

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Information Shaukat Yousafzai Monday welcoming peace deal between the USA and Taliban termed it a victory of Prime Minister Imran Khan's vision

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Information Shaukat Yousafzai Monday welcoming peace deal between the USA and Taliban termed it a victory of Prime Minister Imran Khan's vision.

Addressing as chief guest at the closing ceremony of the 36th annual three-day International Gastroenterology Conference, he said this region had witnessed multiple issues due to terrorism and the peace agreement would open the vista for Pakistan via Afghanistan for trade with Central Asia that would strengthen Pakistan's economy and provide employment opportunities to the people.

He said the peace agreement showed successful Pakistan's foreign policy because Prime Minister Imran Khan had always stressed on dialogue among the stakeholders to resolve Afghan issue.

Shaukat Yousafzai said Pakistan would benefit greatly from the peace agreement between the Taliban and US as it would promote medical tourism in Pakistan, adding that Pakistan was potentially a suitable country for medical tourism as it had internationally renowned for qualified doctors.

He recalled efforts as ex-Health Minister and said that he had set up an international lounge in hospitals, where doctors treated patients, equipped with facilities.

He thanked the organizers and foreign faculty for holding the conference and said such events give young doctors the opportunity to learn.

The conference was hosted by Prof Aamir Ghafoor Khan LRH and Dr Bakht Biland along with the team of PSG-KP chapter.

The conference was Co hosted by Royal College of Physicians Edinburgh and President of College, Prof Derek Bell OBE and his team also attended it.

The KP chapter hosted the conference in KP after the gap of 15 years and about 40 foreign faculty members from all over the world participated in the conference.

Senator Dr Mehr Taj was awarded life time achievement award. The foreign faculty appreciated the high scientific contents of the conference and praised the hospitality of the KP people.

