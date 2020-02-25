US-Taliban peace deal: Qatar invites Pakistan for signing ceremony in Doha

Ambassador of Qatar Saqr bin Mubarak Al-Mansouri Tuesday called on Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi and invited him for the signing ceremony of the US-Taliban peace deal in Doha on February 29

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2020 ) :Ambassador of Qatar Saqr bin Mubarak Al-Mansouri Tuesday called on Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi and invited him for the signing ceremony of the US-Taliban peace deal in Doha on February 29.

He handed over a special invitation from Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Qatar Sheikh Mohammad Bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani in this regard, the Foreign Office press release said.

The ambassador said Qatar looked forward to receive foreign minister Qureshi at the signing ceremony.

The foreign minister appreciated the invitation and said he looked forward to the US-Taliban peace deal signing ceremony.

He expressed the hope that the signing would pave the way for the next step of intra-Afghan negotiations, and underlined the importance of the Afghan parties seizing this historic opportunity to work out a comprehensive and inclusive political settlement.

"The international community's role will also be crucial for the establishment of sustainable peace in Afghanistan," the press release quoted the foreign minister as saying.