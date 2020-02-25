UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US-Taliban Peace Deal: Qatar Invites Pakistan For Signing Ceremony In Doha

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 25th February 2020 | 08:21 PM

US-Taliban peace deal: Qatar invites Pakistan for signing ceremony in Doha

Ambassador of Qatar Saqr bin Mubarak Al-Mansouri Tuesday called on Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi and invited him for the signing ceremony of the US-Taliban peace deal in Doha on February 29

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2020 ) :Ambassador of Qatar Saqr bin Mubarak Al-Mansouri Tuesday called on Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi and invited him for the signing ceremony of the US-Taliban peace deal in Doha on February 29.

He handed over a special invitation from Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Qatar Sheikh Mohammad Bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani in this regard, the Foreign Office press release said.

The ambassador said Qatar looked forward to receive foreign minister Qureshi at the signing ceremony.

The foreign minister appreciated the invitation and said he looked forward to the US-Taliban peace deal signing ceremony.

He expressed the hope that the signing would pave the way for the next step of intra-Afghan negotiations, and underlined the importance of the Afghan parties seizing this historic opportunity to work out a comprehensive and inclusive political settlement.

"The international community's role will also be crucial for the establishment of sustainable peace in Afghanistan," the press release quoted the foreign minister as saying.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Prime Minister Foreign Office Qatar Doha February From

Recent Stories

Ajman Ruler visits Thumbay Medicity

10 minutes ago

Fujairah Ruler receives Secretary-General of Assoc ..

55 minutes ago

Egypt's toppled 'Pharaoh' Hosni Mubarak defiant to ..

4 minutes ago

CIA police arrest two drug-pushers

4 minutes ago

Anti-Car Lifting Cell of Islamabad police arrests ..

4 minutes ago

Anti-Vehicle Lifting Cell arrest 4 motorbike lifte ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.