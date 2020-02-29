UrduPoint.com
US-Taliban Peace Deal To Pave Way For Intra-Afghan Talks: Foreign Minister (FM) Shah Mehmood Qureshi

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 29th February 2020 | 12:53 PM

Foreign Minister (FM) Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said US-Taliban deal will pave the way for intra-Afghan talks

DOHA (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 29th February, 2020) Foreign Minister (FM) Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said US-Taliban deal will pave the way for intra-Afghan talks.He said this in a statement with reference to US-Taliban agreement.He held it is the biggest day today for Afghan people.

Pakistan has played a pivotal role in connection with Afghan peace deal as this agreement will pave way for intra-Afghan dialogue and Afghanistan will head towards peace and stability.On the other hand US President Donald Trump has said ongoing war in Afghanistan is going to end.

Afghan people should reap benefit of opportunity for their new future. US troops pull out will start from Afghanistan after this deal. We will withdraw our forces if Taliban abide by this deal.

