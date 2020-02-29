UrduPoint.com
US, Taliban Sign Peace-agreement In Doha

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 4 minutes ago Sat 29th February 2020 | 06:51 PM

The both sides agreed to end almost two-decade long fight in Afghanistan for peace and the US under the agreement will remove its forces from there within next 14 months if the Taliban upheld with the agreement.

DOHA: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 2020) The United States and the Taliban signed peace agreement by accepting each others’ conditions to end fight and violence in Afghanistan here on Saturday.

US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad and Taliban leader Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar signed the agreement. US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Qatari leaders and Afghan officials and leaders from other countries including Pakistan were present there in the ceremony.

The both sides signed the agreement after almost a two-decade long fight in Afghanistan which resulted in loss of thousands of people besides the damage to the country.

International media report that peace agreement will be followed today by resolution of more serious challenges; how to move forward in Afghanistan after the US withdraws from the country. Afghan Taliban, Afghan government and leaders from US, Qatar and Pakistan were present in the signing ceremony.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo had earlier said that the intra-Afghan negotiations would start after the agreement which would result in withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan and constant ceasefire.

