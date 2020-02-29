UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US, Taliban Signed Landmark Peace Agreement

Faizan Hashmi 42 seconds ago Sat 29th February 2020 | 10:30 PM

US, Taliban signed landmark peace agreement

The United States and Taliban signed landmark peace agreement in Doha on Saturday bringing an end to the two decades old war in Afghanistan, says in media reports

Doha (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 29th February, 2020) The United States and Taliban signed landmark peace agreement in Doha on Saturday bringing an end to the two decades old war in Afghanistan, says in media reports.

The US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad and representative of Taliban Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar signed the agreement.The signing ceremony was witnessed by Qatari Emir, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and his counterparts from seven countries and representatives from fifty countries.Speaking on the occasion, Leader of Taliban delegation Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar expressed full commitment to the agreement by his side.

He said as a political force we want to maintain positive relations with all neighbors, regional countries and international community who played a key role in this agreement.Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar said we want unity and prosperity of our country and for this reason I call upon all factions to make this deal working.

He especially thanked Pakistan for its assistance and support in making the deal success.

He also appreciated the role of China, Russia, Iran, Uzbekistan, Norway, Indonesia and other countries in supporting the peace process.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in his address said the agreement is true test of the effort to give peace a chance.He said it will ensure that Afghanistan never becomes a base of terrorists again.

Mike Pompeo said reduction in violence is not perfect, but at least Taliban demonstrated that when they have the will to be peaceful, they can be. Appreciating the US Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad, he said he played a critical role in making the negotiations successful.He urged Taliban to sit with Afghan government to determine the course for future of Afghanistan.

Earlier, Qatari Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani said the signing of this agreement became possible after phased negotiations and this will lead to the withdrawal of US forces from Afghanistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Taliban Afghanistan Iran Russia China Norway Doha Lead Uzbekistan Indonesia United States Media All From Government Agreement Unity Foods Limited Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

National Action Plan chalked out to cope with Coro ..

2 minutes ago

Lazio go top as coronavirus hits Serie A fixtures

2 minutes ago

US to Keep Counterterrorism Force in Afghanistan - ..

2 minutes ago

Guinea opposition urges president to scrap delayed ..

7 minutes ago

Exiled Catalan leader issues independence call nea ..

7 minutes ago

Dr Zafar Mirza confirms two new coronavirus cases ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.