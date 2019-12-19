UrduPoint.com
US Taliban Talks Are Imperative For Peace In Afghanistan : Abdullah Gull

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 19th December 2019 | 06:36 PM

US Taliban talks are imperative for peace in Afghanistan : Abdullah Gull

Chairman Tehreek-e-Nojawanan Pakistan and Kashmir, Abdullah Hameed Gul has said the way for peace in Afghanistan will be established through sustainable and renewed dialogue process between Taliban and the United States

Rawalpindi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 19th December, 2019) Chairman Tehreek-e-Nojawanan Pakistan and Kashmir, Abdullah Hameed Gul has said the way for peace in Afghanistan will be established through sustainable and renewed dialogue process between Taliban and the United States.

Addressing the participants in Research Institute in Islamabad, he said it is a good omen that Zalmay Khalilzad has taken the political and armed forces leadership into confidence which will pave the way for establishing peace in Afghanistan.Abdullah Hameed Gul said the indication given by US President Donald Trump for restoration of dialogue with Taliban could be a great step forward towards peace in Afghanistan.He said the meeting between Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and US Envoy on Afghanistan would yield positive result for the early restoration of dialogue between the two sides and termed it a great breakthrough.He said Zalmay Khalilzad has appreciated Pakistan's sincere efforts and successful diplomacy in establishing peace in war-torn country.

He hoped that dialogue between USA and Taliban will be restored for establishing durable peace in Afghanistan.

Referring Indian Prime Minister government's controversial amendment act on citizenship, he said the move is a stain on the face of secularism in India.

He said the lives of minorities especially Muslims have put in danger.Regarding Kashmir issue, he said the held territory is lock down situation, where movement of the Kashmiri people is suspended.

They are being tortured and face worst kind of atrocities including molestation of their women and languishing prison sentence.He urged the International Community to play its due role and stop India from committing atrocities against innocent Kashmiris.

H said the guarantee for peace could not be provided without barring India from human rights violations.Abdullah Hameed Gul said Pakistan has always played a leading role for establishing peace in the region and warned India not to construe our peace gesture as weakness.He warned India not to test patience of Pakistan, otherwise it will face a befitting response.

