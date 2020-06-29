US terms PSX attack as cowardly one

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2020 ) :The United States Mission to Pakistan on Monday condemning an attack on the pakistan stock exchange (psx) termed it as a cowardly one.

According to a statement issued here, the United States Mission to Pakistan condemned the cowardly attack on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims of the attack. We stand with Pakistan in fighting against terrorism and in ensuring the perpetrators face the full measure of justice," the statement added.