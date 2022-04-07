UrduPoint.com

U.S. Texas Plans To Send Migrants To Washington, D.C. With Buses

Sumaira FH Published April 07, 2022 | 03:16 PM

U.S. Texas plans to send migrants to Washington, D.C. with buses

Republican governor of south central U.S. state of Texas, Greg Abbott, said on Wednesday that he has directed state law enforcement to send apprehended migrants by charter buses to Washington, D.C. while announcing more actions to deter migrants crossing the U.S.-Mexico border into the state

HOUSTON, April 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2022 ) --:Republican governor of south central U.S. state of Texas, Greg Abbott, said on Wednesday that he has directed state law enforcement to send apprehended migrants by charter buses to Washington, D.C. while announcing more actions to deter migrants crossing the U.S.-Mexico border into the state.

"With the Biden administration ending Title 42 expulsions in May, Texas will be taking its own unprecedented actions this month to do what no state in America has ever done in the history of this country to better secure our state, as well as our nation," Abbott said at a news conference.

According to Department of Homeland Security projections, Abbott said, there will be as many as 18,000 daily crossings once Title 42 expires, roughly triple the daily average in February.

Abbott also announced plans to deploy boat blockades along the southern border, place razor wire along heavily trafficked low-water crossings, and start more aggressively inspecting vehicles as migrants cross the southern border into Texas.

Related Topics

Governor Vehicles Washington, D.C. February May Border

Recent Stories

Pakistani artist paints vibrant Truck Art in Sri L ..

Pakistani artist paints vibrant Truck Art in Sri Lanka

2 minutes ago
 Steps are afoot to curb profiteering, says DC Lasb ..

Steps are afoot to curb profiteering, says DC Lasbela

2 minutes ago
 Canada approves first deepwater offshore oilfield ..

Canada approves first deepwater offshore oilfield development

2 minutes ago
 Dr. Sania apprises officials of Ehsaas' future cou ..

Dr. Sania apprises officials of Ehsaas' future course of action during handover ..

12 minutes ago
 COVID-19 takes its toll on U.S. poor, low-income c ..

COVID-19 takes its toll on U.S. poor, low-income communities: The Guardian

12 minutes ago
 France Makes Attempts to Help 'Militants' leave Ma ..

France Makes Attempts to Help 'Militants' leave Mariupol - DPR Official

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.