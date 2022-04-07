U.S. Texas plans to send migrants to Washington, D.C. with buses

Republican governor of south central U.S. state of Texas, Greg Abbott, said on Wednesday that he has directed state law enforcement to send apprehended migrants by charter buses to Washington, D.C. while announcing more actions to deter migrants crossing the U.S.-Mexico border into the state

HOUSTON, April 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2022 ) --:Republican governor of south central U.S. state of Texas, Greg Abbott, said on Wednesday that he has directed state law enforcement to send apprehended migrants by charter buses to Washington, D.C. while announcing more actions to deter migrants crossing the U.S.-Mexico border into the state.

"With the Biden administration ending Title 42 expulsions in May, Texas will be taking its own unprecedented actions this month to do what no state in America has ever done in the history of this country to better secure our state, as well as our nation," Abbott said at a news conference.

According to Department of Homeland Security projections, Abbott said, there will be as many as 18,000 daily crossings once Title 42 expires, roughly triple the daily average in February.

Abbott also announced plans to deploy boat blockades along the southern border, place razor wire along heavily trafficked low-water crossings, and start more aggressively inspecting vehicles as migrants cross the southern border into Texas.