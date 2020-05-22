U.S thanks Pakistan for medical supplies to fight COVID-19

UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fri 22nd May 2020 | 12:14 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2020 ) :The United States on Friday thanked Pakistan for its donation of protective gear and surgical masks to support the fight against coronavirus.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in a tweet appreciated Pakistan's goodwill donation of surgical masks and protective suits to Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

"This delivery is a symbol of Pak-US solidarity in the fight against COVID-19," he said.

He termed it a "partnership for prosperity of the two countries".

U.S. diplomat Alice Wells in her tweet also expressed gratitude to Pakistan for the goodwill donation.

"Our countries' health partnership and coordinated response will help defeat this virus, and rebuild our prosperity," she said.

The consignment of Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) from Pakistan via a C-130 flight from Islamabad landed at Andrews Air Force Base, Maryland on Wednesday.

The equipment has been handed over to FEMA for onward delivery to the U.S. armed forces.

