UrduPoint.com

US To Assist In Various Constructions, Development Projects In Karachi: US Envoy

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 30th September 2021 | 05:50 PM

US to assist in various constructions, development projects in Karachi: US Envoy

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2021 ) :Consul General of United States of America in Karachi Mark Stroh has said that the United States would provide assistance in various construction and development projects in Karachi.

Mark Stroh said this while talking to Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab here on Thursday, said a statement.

US Consular Officers Angela Aggeler and Aleks Zitle were also present in the meeting in which issues of mutual interest were also discussed.

Barrister Murtaza said that US is our old friend and we have good relations with US. "US is providing full support to Pakistan in various fields," he said and added that the journey of development of Karachi has started.

He said that significant changes will soon be seen in Karachi.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan United States

Recent Stories

LCCI new office-bearers assume charge, set targets

LCCI new office-bearers assume charge, set targets

11 minutes ago
 ICC Women’s World Cup Qualifier: 18 teams will t ..

ICC Women’s World Cup Qualifier: 18 teams will take part in 16-day training ca ..

18 minutes ago
 Saba Qamar spills the beans for fans about her upc ..

Saba Qamar spills the beans for fans about her upcoming song

25 minutes ago
 AED6 billion of weeklong real estate transactions ..

AED6 billion of weeklong real estate transactions in Dubai

37 minutes ago
 34,365 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

34,365 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

37 minutes ago
 UAE leaders offer condolences to King Salman on de ..

UAE leaders offer condolences to King Salman on death of Princess Hala bint Abdu ..

52 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.