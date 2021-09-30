US to assist in various constructions, development projects in Karachi: US Envoy

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2021 ) :Consul General of United States of America in Karachi Mark Stroh has said that the United States would provide assistance in various construction and development projects in Karachi.

Mark Stroh said this while talking to Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab here on Thursday, said a statement.

US Consular Officers Angela Aggeler and Aleks Zitle were also present in the meeting in which issues of mutual interest were also discussed.

Barrister Murtaza said that US is our old friend and we have good relations with US. "US is providing full support to Pakistan in various fields," he said and added that the journey of development of Karachi has started.

He said that significant changes will soon be seen in Karachi.