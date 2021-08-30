US to complete its troops' pullout from Afghanistan after two decades

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2021 ) :The last US army troops manning Kabul international airport to oversee evacuation process will wind up their military operation on Tuesday, bringing down a curtain on its decades long war in Afghanistan.

Joe Biden's administration pledged to fulfill the complete troops' withdrawal under Doha agreement reached between the US and Taliban in February 29, 2020 which set deadline for complete drawdown, despite calls from the allies to prolong its stay.

The Taliban's blitz certainly surprised the US and NATO allies as they made their advancement towards Capital city of Kabul in rapid pace, leading to fall of former president Ashraf Ghani's government on August 15.

The US invaded Afghanistan after twin attacks on World Trade Center and the Pentagon on September 11, 2001 and the beginning of its war on terrorism to hunt down Al-Qaeda leadership resulting in toppling of Taliban government.

The twenty years long conflict had left behind trails of destruction, carnage and displacement of large number of Afghan people in the war weary country.

According to a report of the US Defense Department, during this period, the US had spent over a whopping amount of about $ 2.26 trillion to meet different expenses of machinery, logistic support and other infrastructure projects.

The US troops also suffered about 2,500 casualties whereas over 20,000 others had been wounded during the military operations.

As per reports, the Afghan conflict also took lives of 1,144 personnel of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) coalition.

Under the part-one of the Doha Agreement, the US had expressed its commitment to withdraw from Afghanistan all its military forces, its allies, and coalition partners, including all non-diplomatic civilian personnel, private security contractors, trainers, advisers, and supporting services personnel within fourteen (14) months following announcement of the agreement.

However, the newly incumbent Biden's administration resolved to complete the troops' withdrawal earlier than the set deadline.

Pakistan played a pivotal role in facilitating the all inclusive Afghan-led and Afghan-owned negotiation process and in the Doha Agreement.

Taliban now controlled Afghanistan, paving way for the formation of a new government as its leadership has hinted once the foreign troops complete its withdrawal.

The last days of evacuation also witnessed a pandemonium at Kabul airport as the US and its coalition partners scampered to airlift its troops and people last week. Twin blast at the airport left over 170 people dead and thousand others wounded.