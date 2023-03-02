UrduPoint.com

US To Continue Support For Economic Recovery, Agricultural Development In KP

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 02, 2023 | 02:00 PM

US to continue support for economic recovery, agricultural development in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2023 ) :The US ambassador to Pakistan Donald Armin Blome has said that the US government would continue supporting the programmes of economic recovery and agricultural development in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Addressing an event here at a local hotel, he said that a five-year project of USAID has been launched in various areas of KP including the merged districts for the purpose.

He said that the USAID project would bring modernization and strength to the agricultural sector in KP while benefiting about 2,000 enterprises and 56,000 farmer families.

He assured that the US would continue to take measures for the betterment of KP people, adding that last year the US provided $ 200 million in aid for relief and rehabilitation of flood affectees of Pakistan and over 2.5 million flood affectees of KP were supported.

Donald Bloom said that USAID would provide employment opportunities to flood victims.

