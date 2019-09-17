US to expand its cooperation with Pakistan: Ambassador Jones

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2019 ) : United States (US) Ambassador to Pakistan , Paul W. Jones here on Tuesday said that the Government of the United States of America was committed to expanding its cooperation with Pakistan in the field of education

Addressing the inaugural ceremony of a recently completed school at Damba Village here in Gadap Town - suburbs of Karachi, he said that true and lasting development starts with education.

"The United States and Pakistan share this belief, and that is why we are willing to provide all needed support," said Ambassador Paul W. Jones.

"I am pleased that the partnership between the U.S. and Sindh governments is showing great results through improved quality of education in public schools in the province," he commented.

The school that was jointly inaugurated by U.S. Ambassador and Chief Minister of Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah had been constructed with the support of United States Agency for International Development (USAID).

The school is also equipped with computer lab, health room and library so as to give the students an enhanced learning environment.

Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah expressed his appreciation for the U.

S. Government's strong support for modernizing education in the province.

He appreciated that the new school building was constructed under the Sindh Basic Education Program (SBEP) as a part of partnership between USAID and Government of Sindh.

Acting USAID Director for Sindh and Balochistan, Mark Sorensen in his presentation on the occasion mentioned that the U.S. Government was supporting construction of 112 modern school buildings in nine districts of Northern Sindh and five towns of Karachi.

Construction of 68 schools was said to have been already completed while 44 were under various stages of construction.

In addition to constructing schools, SBEP aims to increase and sustain student enrollment in Primary, middle, and secondary public schools in select areas of Sindh, said the official.

SBEP also supports the government's reforms in education, community mobilization, public-private-partnerships, and improving reading competencies of students.

Consul General Robert Silberstein, Sindh government officials along with community elders, teachers, students andparents also attended the ceremony.