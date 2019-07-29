UrduPoint.com
US To Invest In Energy Sectors In Pakistan  

Mon 29th July 2019 | 04:33 PM

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 29th July, 2019) The United States has decided to invest in Pakistan in various sectors.

Following the successful visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to the US, the US has decided to invest in electricity and gas sector in Pakistan.

The US has also expressed interest in exporting meat, cotton and soybean to Pakistan.

Not only that, Pakistan has also sought access to the American market to develop its textile sector.

Pakistan had requested the US to make investment in the country, especially in food technology, as there were vast opportunities in the sector.

Both the countries had agreed to hold a meeting on the Trade and Investment Framework this year to explore business opportunities in Pakistan.

The Pakistani side requested them to give market access for textile and leather products as textile was not included in the Generalised Scheme of Preferences (GSP) facility, which America had granted to Pakistan.

Meanwhile, the US is considering softening its travel advisory for Pakistan.

The US State department has also announced that Trump administration will approve $125 million on account of technical support for Pakistan's F-16 warplanes.

