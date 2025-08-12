US to invest in various sectors to boost trade ties with Pakistan: Minister of State for Railways and Finance Bilal Azhar Kiyani

- Home
Muhammad Irfan Published August 12, 2025 | 12:28 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2025) Minister of State for Railways and Finance Bilal Azhar Kiyani on Monday said that the United States would invest in various sectors to boost trade ties with Pakistan.
The investment would be made in energy, mines and mineral sectors to increase trade relations with Pakistan, he said while talking to a private television channel.
There should be more agreements with the United States to enhance trade volume with Pakistan, he added.
Commenting on May 9 riots, he said PTI workers and leaders had found involved in attacking on national institutions including security. He said that punishment was given to those who found guilty of crime in May 9. The punishment was given to PTI activists after court trial and evidence, he stated.
