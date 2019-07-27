UrduPoint.com
US To Soften Travel Advisory For Pakistan

Mahnoor Sheikh (@mahnoorsheikh03) 21 seconds ago Sat 27th July 2019 | 01:20 PM

US to soften travel advisory for Pakistan

The US has accepted Pakistan’s demand to revise its travel advisory.

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 27th July, 2019) The United States is considering to review its travel advisory following Prime Minister Imran Khan’s successful visit to the United States.

Investment in Pakistan will increase with the softening of travel advisory for US citizens.

Sources said that the US has accepted Pakistan’s demand to revise its travel advisory.

The demand was made during the recent visit of the prime minister to the US.

Sources further said that the US has agreed to hold a meeting on Trade Investment Framework Agreement this year.

A travel advisory is a formal warning issued by a government or international organisation, which advises caution to travellers going to specified countries due to various reasons. The US had imposed the travel advisory, which is hurting the economy of Pakistan.

Adviser to PM on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood saidm "I have discussed this matter with my counterpart during the US visit and he has assured me that they will look into this matter," adding, "I came to know that they are going to be soft on this issue.

Pakistan had requested the US to make investment in the country, especially in food technology, as there were vast opportunities in the sector, he said. He revealed that both the countries had agreed to hold a meeting on the Trade and Investment Framework this year to explore business opportunities in Pakistan.

He said the Pakistani side requested them to give market access for textile and leather products as textile was not included in the Generalised Scheme of Preferences (GSP) facility, which America had granted to Pakistan.

