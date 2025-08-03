Open Menu

U.S. Trade Breakthrough A Game-changer For Exports: Iftikhar Malik

Sumaira FH Published August 03, 2025 | 02:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2025) SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry former President Iftikhar Ali Malik on Sunday lauded the government’s successful efforts in securing a favorable trade tariff framework with the United States, calling it a major breakthrough for Pakistan’s export sector.

In a statement issued here, he said, “The government deserves full credit for negotiating a fair and forward-looking trade arrangement with the U.S. amidst global tariff uncertainties.” He emphasized that securing the 19 percent tariff framework is a strategic success that strengthens Pakistan’s export potential, especially for value-added sectors such as textiles, garments, and IT services. “This landmark agreement will greatly enhance Pakistan’s access to its largest non-Asian export market, boosting our competitiveness in the global arena,” Malik added.

He said the development signals Pakistan’s rising credibility as a reliable and responsible trading partner. He noted that diplomatic and economic initiatives of this nature are vital for revitalizing exports and attracting foreign direct investment. He said, “Continued engagement with U.S. counterparts is essential to unlocking further economic opportunities. We must now focus on compliance, innovation, and diversification to fully capitalize on this success.”

Iftikhar Ali Malik termed the development a turning point in Pakistan-U.S. trade relations, opening avenues for mutual growth, employment, and long-term economic stability. He urged Pakistani exporters to seize the opportunity by enhancing product quality and aligning with international standards.

