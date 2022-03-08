The US delegation led by Assistant US Trade Representative for South and Central Asia Christopher Wilson on Tuesday held a detailed meeting with Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2022 ) :The US delegation led by Assistant US Trade Representative for South and Central Asia Christopher Wilson on Tuesday held a detailed meeting with Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam.

The delegation made discussions on issues of mutual interest in the Ministry of Climate Change, said a news release.