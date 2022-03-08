UrduPoint.com

US Trade Representative Calls On PM's Aide Amin Aslam

Sumaira FH Published March 08, 2022 | 09:37 PM

The US delegation led by Assistant US Trade Representative for South and Central Asia Christopher Wilson on Tuesday held a detailed meeting with Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam

The delegation made discussions on issues of mutual interest in the Ministry of Climate Change, said a news release.

