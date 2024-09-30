Open Menu

US, TRC Launch Pakistan’s First Climate Change Curriculum To Empower Future Environmental Leaders

Umer Jamshaid Published September 30, 2024 | 05:50 PM

US, TRC launch Pakistan’s first climate change curriculum to empower future environmental leaders

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2024) The United States (US) on Monday partnered with the Teachers’ Resource Center (TRC) to launch Pakistan’s first climate change curriculum for schools.

This programme will educate students from grades 1-10 on the science behind climate change and provide them with tools to protect the environment for future generations.

The curriculum, created by TRC under the Climate Change Awareness and Action for Nature, Diversity, Livelihoods, and Ecosystems (CANDLE) initiative, includes an interactive toolkit for teachers. It also features easy-to-use lesson plans covering essential topics such as climate science, the impact of climate change, and practical solutions for adapting to a rapidly changing environment.

Minister Counselor for Public Diplomacy at the US Embassy, Lisa Swenarski said, “By introducing climate education in schools, we’re empowering young minds to take meaningful action.

“These students will grow up with a deep understanding of their role in protecting the environment, and that’s where real change begins.”

Senior Federal and provincial education leaders, as well as representatives from both public and private sector attended the launch and emphasized the vital role education plays in addressing the climate crisis. The new curriculum reflects the shared commitment of both the US and Pakistan to fostering a sustainable and resilient future.

By integrating climate education into schools through this innovative initiative, Pakistan is preparing its youth to become environmental leaders, empowering the next generation to protect their communities and the planet.

Related Topics

Pakistan Education Young United States From

Recent Stories

Pakistan Tax Community seeks extension in date of ..

Pakistan Tax Community seeks extension in date of filing income tax returns

2 hours ago
 Pakistan Education Academy Hosts Academic Excellen ..

Pakistan Education Academy Hosts Academic Excellence Awards

5 hours ago
 IIFA AWARDS ANNOUNCES IT’S HIGHLY ANTICIPATED 20 ..

IIFA AWARDS ANNOUNCES IT’S HIGHLY ANTICIPATED 2024 WINNERS IN THE POPULAR CATE ..

5 hours ago
 Ushna Shah reveals struggle with mental illness

Ushna Shah reveals struggle with mental illness

5 hours ago
 Missing Deputy Superintendent of Adiala Jail Muham ..

Missing Deputy Superintendent of Adiala Jail Muhammad Akram returns home

5 hours ago
 This year’s second and last solar eclipse: check ..

This year’s second and last solar eclipse: check latest details

5 hours ago
What is Hezbollah and how powerful is it?

What is Hezbollah and how powerful is it?

5 hours ago
 SC postpones hearing on Article 63-A review appeal ..

SC postpones hearing on Article 63-A review appeals due to Justice Muneeb's abse ..

5 hours ago
 SC nullifies LHC’s single bench decision on Punj ..

SC nullifies LHC’s single bench decision on Punjab Election Tribunals

5 hours ago
 Azma Bukhari calls for social media monitoring

Azma Bukhari calls for social media monitoring

5 hours ago
 Islamic scholar Dr. Zakir Naik arrives in Islamaba ..

Islamic scholar Dr. Zakir Naik arrives in Islamabad

6 hours ago
 Railways offer 50% concession for disabled persons

Railways offer 50% concession for disabled persons

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan