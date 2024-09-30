US, TRC launch Pakistan’s first climate change curriculum to empower future environmental leaders

- Home
Umer Jamshaid Published September 30, 2024 | 05:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2024) The United States (US) on Monday partnered with the Teachers’ Resource Center (TRC) to launch Pakistan’s first climate change curriculum for schools.
This programme will educate students from grades 1-10 on the science behind climate change and provide them with tools to protect the environment for future generations.
The curriculum, created by TRC under the Climate Change Awareness and Action for Nature, Diversity, Livelihoods, and Ecosystems (CANDLE) initiative, includes an interactive toolkit for teachers. It also features easy-to-use lesson plans covering essential topics such as climate science, the impact of climate change, and practical solutions for adapting to a rapidly changing environment.
Minister Counselor for Public Diplomacy at the US Embassy, Lisa Swenarski said, “By introducing climate education in schools, we’re empowering young minds to take meaningful action.
“These students will grow up with a deep understanding of their role in protecting the environment, and that’s where real change begins.”
Senior Federal and provincial education leaders, as well as representatives from both public and private sector attended the launch and emphasized the vital role education plays in addressing the climate crisis. The new curriculum reflects the shared commitment of both the US and Pakistan to fostering a sustainable and resilient future.
By integrating climate education into schools through this innovative initiative, Pakistan is preparing its youth to become environmental leaders, empowering the next generation to protect their communities and the planet.
