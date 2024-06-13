Open Menu

US Treasury Dept Delegation Meets Minister For Power Awais Leghari

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 13, 2024 | 07:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2024) A delegation of the US Department of Treasury led by Assistant Secretary Brent Neiman met Federal Minister for Power Division Sardar Awais Leghari here Thursday.

The meeting aimed at exploring potential collaborations in the energy sector, said a press release.

Sardar Awais Leghari said that the reform plan has been chalked out to remove the deficiencies in the power sector. The purpose of these reforms is to improve the energy mix of Pakistan and eliminate other deficiencies of the power sector, it further said.

The minister informed the Secretary that reforms are being implemented to increase private sector participation in the distribution and transmission of electricity in Pakistan. These reforms aim to improve the quality of service being delivered to the people of Pakistan, he said.

Regarding debt management, the minister said that Pakistan has started a programme to replace conventional fan with energy saving one that will save energy and improve the seasonal variation in energy demand.

Sardar Awais Leghari stressed the need for U.S. technical support to address the seasonal generation and demand gap. He also highlighted the importance of American assistance in securing international financing for Pakistan's power sector at more favorable rates.

The US Assistant Secretary of Treasury appreciated Pakistan's power sector reform initiatives and assured all possible cooperation to resolve Pakistan's power sector problems.

