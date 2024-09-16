US Under Secretary John Bass, FS Baloch Discuss Key Bilateral Issues
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2024) Acting Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs John Bass on Monday met with Foreign Secretary Amna Baloch to discuss a wide range of bilateral issues, including trade, energy, security, health, climate change, and counter-terrorism.
In the delegation-level talks at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the two sides engaged in extensive discussions on various topics, according to a press release from the the office of Foreign Office Spokesperson.
The foreign secretary noted the importance attached by Pakistan to its relations with the United States. She underlined the need to upgrade the bilateral mechanisms, especially in the economic and defence fields, and working towards building a broad-based and meaningful bilateral relationship.
Under Secretary Bass thanked the foreign secretary for the opportunity to engage substantively on issues of mutual interest.
He said the US desired to partner with Pakistan in its efforts to strengthen and stabilize the economy.
He expressed appreciation for the resilience shown by Pakistan in the face of recent challenges like floods and terrorist attacks.
Under Secretary Bass also paid a courtesy call on Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar.
