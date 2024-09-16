US Under Secretary Of State Calls On DPM Ishaq Dar
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 16, 2024 | 04:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2024) US Under Secretary of State John Bass and Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary, Elizabeth Horst Monday called on Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Mohammad Ishaq Dar in his office.
In the meeting, they discussed Pakistan-US bilateral relations and ongoing collaboration projects, a Foreign Office statement said.
The Deputy PM underlined the importance of positive and productive engagement between Pakistan and the United States.
Meanwhile, according to a press release issued on Monday by the US Embassy, U.S. Acting Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs John Bass met with DPM Ishaq Dar and Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir.
They discussed approaches to expanding bilateral cooperation on economic and security issues, including countering terrorism and violent extremism, and the importance of fostering regional stability and prosperity.
Under Secretary Bass expressed his gratitude for Pakistan’s continued cooperation in assisting Afghans in resettlement pathways to the United States.
The Under Secretary congratulated the Deputy Prime Minister on Pakistan's election as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council for the 2025-2026 term and expressed the United States’ interest in working closely with the Government of Pakistan during its tenure.
