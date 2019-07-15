UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Unlikely To Influence Islamabad's Cooperation With Moscow - Ex-Pakistani Top Diplomat

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 15th July 2019 | 11:35 AM

US Unlikely to Influence Islamabad's Cooperation With Moscow - Ex-Pakistani Top Diplomat

The United States will not be able to influence Pakistan's readiness to further develop cooperation with Russia in all spheres, the former Pakistani foreign secretary, Riaz Khokhar, told Sputnik

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2019) The United States will not be able to influence Pakistan's readiness to further develop cooperation with Russia in all spheres, the former Pakistani foreign secretary, Riaz Khokhar, told Sputnik.

"Our relations with Russia have significantly improved and become very friendly. We are grateful to Russia for the help that it provides to us. [Russian] President Vladimir Putin is greatly appreciated and respected in Pakistan, and we are pleased that our relations with Russia have improved ... I do not think that the United States can influence Islamabad with regard to relations between Pakistan and Russia. Our relations with the United States are quite complex, they are characterized by constant leaps up and down," Khokhar said.

According to the former diplomat, Pakistan would like to further develop economic cooperation with Russia, whose investment in Pakistan's economy is very much welcome.

Khokhar added that the existing tensions between Russia and the European states had been largely caused by the US policy and expressed confidence that European leaders would seek to develop collaboration with Russia in the future.

Khokhar served as the Pakistani foreign secretary from June 2002 to February 2005. Before taking the top post at the Foreign Ministry, he was Pakistan's ambassador to India, the United States and China.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Islamabad Russia China Vladimir Putin United States February June Post All From Top

Recent Stories

KP Governor appoints Dr Mujaddadur Rehman as Dean ..

2 minutes ago

Asian markets in retreat as China growth slows fur ..

17 minutes ago

UAE restores schools in Yemen, pays teachers&#039; ..

23 minutes ago

Actress Sanam Baloch celebrates 33rd birthday

28 minutes ago

BISE DG Khan announces Matric, class 9th and 10th ..

36 minutes ago

UK says sending second warship to Gulf in pre-plan ..

37 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.