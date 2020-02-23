US urged to play role for Kashmir settlement

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2020 ) :All Parties Hurriyat Conference leader and Jammu and Kashmir Employees Movement Chairman, Muhammad Shafi Lone has urged the US and other big powers to promote peace and development in South Asia through settlement of the Kashmir dispute as per the aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

He said India was hell bent upon suppressing the Kashmiris' freedom movement through military might but was destined to fail in its designs, Kashmir Media Service reported.

He said, Kashmir is a political dispute that needs to be resolved politically.