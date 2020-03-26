US urges Indian govt to release Kashmiri leaders

The US has urged the Indian government to release all Kashmiri political leaders

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2020 ) :The US has urged the Indian government to release all Kashmiri political leaders.

The statement of Acting Assistant US Secretary of State for South and Central Asia, Alice G Wells, came a day after National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah was released following charges under draconian law, Public Safety Act (PSA), slapped on him were revoked, Kashmir Media Service reported.

Omar was among the host of political leaders taken into custody on August 5, when India announced the revocation of special status of occupied Kashmir under Article 370 and placed the territory under military siege.

The US official also urged the Indian government to fully restore internet services in the occupied Kashmir.

"We welcome the release of former Jammu and Kashmir chief ministers Omar Abdullah and Dr Farooq Abdullah. We encourage the release of all Kashmiri political leaders and the full restoration of internet services as the coronavirus fight intensifies," Ms Wells said.