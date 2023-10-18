US using UNSC as 'puppet for political goals': Iranian Ambassador

Open Menu

Published October 18, 2023

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2023) Iranian Ambassador Reza Amiri Moghadam on Wednesday said the United States (US) was using the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) as a puppet for its political goals.

With its political veto powers at the UNSC, it was fully supporting the Zionist regime of Israel and preventing "ceasefire for humanitarian goals" in the war-striken regions of Gaza and Palestine, he wrote on the social media platform "X".

He said it proved the United Nations inefficiency to appropriately apply international law, human rights and humanitarian rights.

“If UN is not going to perform its inherent roles and functions in such circumstances, then where is it going to do so? What else should happen in the world for the UN to take action and find its true role? More innocent lives need be lost? More human pains and grief?” he questioned.

He said the US veto at the UNSC was a green light for Israel to continue genocide of Gaza residents.

Ambassador Moghadam stressed that the Israeli war criminals should be referred to the International Court of Justice so that justice should be done to the innocent Palestinians. The Muslim world should not wait for more loss of lives, he added.

