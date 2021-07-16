US, Uzbekistan, Afghanistan, Pakistan announce new quad group for Afghan peace process: FO

The United States, Uzbekistan, Afghanistan and Pakistan have announced a new Quad Regional Support group for Afghanistan Peace Process

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2021 ) :The United States, Uzbekistan, Afghanistan and Pakistan have announced a new Quad Regional Support group for Afghanistan Peace Process.

"Representatives of the United States, Uzbekistan, Afghanistan and Pakistan agreed in principle to establish a new quadrilateral diplomatic platform focused on enhancing regional connectivity," Foreign Office said in a statement issued here on Friday. "The parties consider long-term peace and stability in Afghanistan is critical to regional-connectivity and agree that peace and regional connectivity and mutually reinforcing," it added.

"Recognizing the historic opportunity to open flourishing international trade routes, the parties intend to cooperate to expand trade, build transit links and strengthen business-to-business ties," the statement said.

"The parties agreed to meet in the coming months to determine the modalities of this cooperation with mutual consensus", the statement concluded.