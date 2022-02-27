U.S. vaccination drive "bottoming out" as Omicron subsides: media

WASHINGTON, Feb. 27 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2022 ) --:The vaccination drive against COVID-19 in the United States is grinding to a halt, and lagging demand is especially stark in conservative states of the country where many people were not interested in the shots, said a recent report of ABC news.

The average number of Americans getting their first shot is down to about 90,000 a day, the lowest point since the first few days of the U.S. vaccination campaign, in December 2020, said the report.

About 76 percent of the U.S. population has received at least one shot. Less than 65 percent of all Americans are fully vaccinated, according to the report.

Vaccination incentive programs that gave away cash, sports tickets, beer and other prizes have largely gone away, said the report.