US values its longstanding cooperation with Pakistan: State Department

(@Abdulla99267510)

Principal Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel says the United States supports peaceful upholding of democratic, constitutional, and legal principles.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 17th, 2022) The United States said that it valued its longstanding cooperation with Pakistan and has always viewed a prosperous and democratic Pakistan as critical to the US interests not just in the region, but also the world more broadly.

Answering a question during his press briefing at the US State Department in Washington, the Principal Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel said the United States supports peaceful upholding of democratic, constitutional, and legal principles. And we don't have a position on one political candidate of a party versus another.

The US State Department Deputy Spokesperson said we will not let propaganda, misinformation, and disinformation get in the way of any bilateral relationship, including our valued bilateral partnership with Pakistan.