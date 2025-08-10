“US Views Pakistan As A Stabilizing Actor In The Region”, US-based Pakistani Expert
Umer Jamshaid Published August 10, 2025 | 02:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2025) Pakistan’s role as a stabilizing force in the region is recognized by the United States, with Washington viewing Islamabad as a potential bridge between rival powers, according to Naad e Ali, a middle Eastern expert based in Washington D.C.
Speaking at a roundtable organized by the Institute of Regional Studies (IRS), Ali said that in US strategic thinking, Pakistan served as both a security guarantor and a balancing actor, said a press release issued here on Sunday.
Ali discussed how Pakistan gained strategic relevance in the eyes of President Trump. “President Trump praises the countries having strategic clarity”, he mentioned. He argued that after the 12-day Iran-Israel war, the regime change objective of the US was transformed into containing Iran’s ideological reach and change regime’s behaviour. He further elaborated that any instability inside Iran would have a rippling effect on Pakistani side of Balochistan where the US was keen to explore rare earth minerals. Predicting the future US-Iran talks, Ali argued that Pakistan could assume the role of a bridge builder in bringing Iran to the negotiating table.
Maj. Gen. (Retd.) Dr Samrez Salik highlighted Pakistan’s soft power engagement with Iran and its consistent role in de-escalating regional conflicts.
He emphasized the importance of maintaining cordial ties with Iran suggested that Pakistan’s long-term strategic interests lie in regional stability. Maj. Gen (R) Samrez highlighted that Iran’s defiance of the US was the longest standoff by a regional actor against the superpower in modern history. Furthermore, drawing lessons from the past, he argued that Pakistan had a long-history of mediating between the rival and over the years its role had matured. He also suggested that Iran had to rethink about its regional policy vis-à-vis India due to latter’s close association with Israel.
Earlier, in his remarks, Ambassador Jauhar Saleem, President IRS, mentioned Iran’s nuclear capability was declared for peaceful purposes. “It is Pakistan’s long-standing and principled stance of supporting Iran’s right to peaceful nuclear technology”, Amb Jauhar stressed. He also emphasized that the revival of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) was essential. Amb Jauhar praised Pakistan’s role of responsible diplomacy, adding that Islamabad once again acted as a stabilizing and mediating force in the regional crisis.
Recent Stories
Mohammed bin Rashid presides over swearing-in ceremony of 35 new judges at Dubai ..
UAE leaders congratulate President of Ecuador on Independence Day
Irregular crossings into EU down 18% in first 7 months of 2025
Alaska summit: Ukraine's European allies say peace talks must include Kyiv
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 August 2025
UN chief welcomes Armenia-Azerbaijan peace deal
UAE leaders congratulate President of Singapore on National Day
UAE welcomes announcement of peace agreement between Azerbaijan, Armenia
Formula Pakistan launches to revolutionize STEM education for Pakistani youth
Algeria, Fatima Group sign MoU to boost phosphate fertilizer production
Empowering communities: SRSO completes climate change project & celebrates Indep ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Nation honoring ‘Angel of Leprosy’ Dr. Ruth Pfau on her 8th death anniversary3 minutes ago
-
“US views Pakistan as a stabilizing actor in the region”, US-based Pakistani expert3 minutes ago
-
Tourists flock to northern KP: Turning Independence Day into celebration of patriotism3 minutes ago
-
Transfer of Livestock Assets program date extended3 minutes ago
-
From vision to reality: Pakistani architect planning Asia’s urban future13 minutes ago
-
Sheikh Abdul Aziz’s martyrdom a beacon for Kashmiri freedom struggle: APHC13 minutes ago
-
Passenger bus en route to Karachi crashes near Rahim Yar Khan, 3 killed, several injured13 minutes ago
-
PIA country manager reveals direct flights from Riyadh to Sialkot & Multan featuring enhanced passen ..43 minutes ago
-
Man drowns in Haro River in Attock43 minutes ago
-
Deadly modern lifestyles behind surge in 'Heart Attacks' among 30–50s; Cardiologists43 minutes ago
-
Football Match held in Larkana as part of celebrations of Maraak e Haq53 minutes ago
-
Husband allegedly shot killed his wife in Attock2 hours ago