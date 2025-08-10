“US views Pakistan as a stabilizing actor in the region”, US-based Pakistani expert

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2025) Pakistan’s role as a stabilizing force in the region is recognized by the United States, with Washington viewing Islamabad as a potential bridge between rival powers, according to Naad e Ali, a middle Eastern expert based in Washington D.C.

Speaking at a roundtable organized by the Institute of Regional Studies (IRS), Ali said that in US strategic thinking, Pakistan served as both a security guarantor and a balancing actor, said a press release issued here on Sunday.

Ali discussed how Pakistan gained strategic relevance in the eyes of President Trump. “President Trump praises the countries having strategic clarity”, he mentioned. He argued that after the 12-day Iran-Israel war, the regime change objective of the US was transformed into containing Iran’s ideological reach and change regime’s behaviour. He further elaborated that any instability inside Iran would have a rippling effect on Pakistani side of Balochistan where the US was keen to explore rare earth minerals. Predicting the future US-Iran talks, Ali argued that Pakistan could assume the role of a bridge builder in bringing Iran to the negotiating table.

Maj. Gen. (Retd.) Dr Samrez Salik highlighted Pakistan’s soft power engagement with Iran and its consistent role in de-escalating regional conflicts.

He emphasized the importance of maintaining cordial ties with Iran suggested that Pakistan’s long-term strategic interests lie in regional stability. Maj. Gen (R) Samrez highlighted that Iran’s defiance of the US was the longest standoff by a regional actor against the superpower in modern history. Furthermore, drawing lessons from the past, he argued that Pakistan had a long-history of mediating between the rival and over the years its role had matured. He also suggested that Iran had to rethink about its regional policy vis-à-vis India due to latter’s close association with Israel.

Earlier, in his remarks, Ambassador Jauhar Saleem, President IRS, mentioned Iran’s nuclear capability was declared for peaceful purposes. “It is Pakistan’s long-standing and principled stance of supporting Iran’s right to peaceful nuclear technology”, Amb Jauhar stressed. He also emphasized that the revival of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) was essential. Amb Jauhar praised Pakistan’s role of responsible diplomacy, adding that Islamabad once again acted as a stabilizing and mediating force in the regional crisis.