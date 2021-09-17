UrduPoint.com

US Visa Issued To Veteran Comedian Umer Sharif

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 17th September 2021 | 02:51 AM

US Visa issued to veteran comedian Umer Sharif

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) :United States of America (USA) on Thursday granted visa to veteran comedian Umer Sharif for medical treatment in US.

Talking to APP, Jawad Umer son of Umer Sharif told that his father was unwell due to heart issues and his condition is slightly better than the other day.

"We are waiting for air ambulance and as soon as it arrives, we would leave for his treatment in US," he said adding that Sharif, who has been undergoing treatment at a private hospital in the metropolis, was deemed fit to fly abroad for further treatment.

PPP Leader and administrator of Karachi Murtaza Wahab also tweeted that veteran comedian Umer Sharif has been issued a US visa and he will be flown to the United States for treatment soon.

Meanwhile, the Sindh government approved the release of Rs 40 million for Sharif's treatment. The funds are to be used to cover the expense of an air ambulance and other related costs for Sharif's treatment abroad.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh USA United States Visa Government Million

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, UK Foreign Secretary review acc ..

Mohamed bin Zayed, UK Foreign Secretary review accelerating bilateral ties

2 hours ago
 Estonia to Recognize Certificates for Any COVID-19 ..

Estonia to Recognize Certificates for Any COVID-19 Vaccine - Health Board

3 hours ago
 Blinken Says France Vital Ally in Indo-Pacific, US ..

Blinken Says France Vital Ally in Indo-Pacific, US in Touch With Counterparts Ab ..

2 hours ago
 US, Australia to Remain Vigilant About China's Att ..

US, Australia to Remain Vigilant About China's Attempts to Undermine World Order ..

3 hours ago
 OSCE States Eligible to Amend Composition of Obser ..

OSCE States Eligible to Amend Composition of Observation Groups - Russian Repres ..

3 hours ago
 Russian Envoy to EU Warns Against Exaggerating Imp ..

Russian Envoy to EU Warns Against Exaggerating Importance of EU Lawmakers' Repor ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.