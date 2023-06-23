Open Menu

US Visa Restriction On Modi 'acknowledgement' Of His Support To Terrorist Activities In Gujarat

Sumaira FH Published June 23, 2023 | 05:00 PM

US visa restriction on Modi 'acknowledgement' of his support to terrorist activities in Gujarat

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2023 ) :Minister for Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Friday said that Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, had been involved in supporting terrorism activities and human rights violation in Gujarat during his tenure as Chief Minister there and the United States acknowledged it by imposing visa restrictions on him.

Addressing here in the National Assembly about the joint communiqué, the minister referred to Modi as the "Butcher of Gujarat," alleging his support and involvement in the massacre of Muslims, including burning them alive and perpetrating rape acts.

Khawaja Muhammad Asif further stated that the United States took action against Modi following these atrocities and human rights violations in Gujarat, which served as an 'acknowledgement' of his complicity in terrorist activities.

He emphasized that Muslims were the Primary targets of these acts of terror.

Moreover, he condemned India for its continued human rights violations in Occupied Kashmir, where an undeclared curfew had been imposed, and highlighted the imprisonment and hardships faced by Kashmiri leaders due to state-sponsored terrorism carried out by extremist Hindus.

The minister underscored Pakistan's unwavering support for the United States during two wars and its subsequent experience of terrorism.

He lamented that Pakistan continued to face acts of terrorism, not only within its borders but also from beyond.

Despite standing as a steadfast ally with the United States following the events of 9/11, Pakistan's own struggle against terrorism had not received due acknowledgment, he regretted.

The minister asserted that wars often served as commercial investments for powerful nations, noting the recurrence of this pattern in Europe.

He called upon for stable foreign policies following the upcoming general elections, leveraging Pakistan's strategically significant geographical location for its own benefit.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Terrorist National Assembly Occupied Kashmir Prime Minister Chief Minister Europe Narendra Modi United States Visa Muslim From

Recent Stories

Pleas against trial in military courts: Punjab gov ..

Pleas against trial in military courts: Punjab govt submits report on May 9 vand ..

24 minutes ago
 Abdulla Bin Zayed chairs Education and Human Resou ..

Abdulla Bin Zayed chairs Education and Human Resources Council meeting, affirms ..

54 minutes ago
 GCAA to host third ICAO Conference on Aviation and ..

GCAA to host third ICAO Conference on Aviation and Alternative Fuels

54 minutes ago
 Dubai Esports and Games Festival Day 2: Thrilling ..

Dubai Esports and Games Festival Day 2: Thrilling innovations, metaverse magic

54 minutes ago
 New Abu Dhabi Extreme Championship will revolution ..

New Abu Dhabi Extreme Championship will revolutionise combat sports

1 hour ago
 PM asks Intâ€™l community to fulfill commitments a ..

PM asks Intâ€™l community to fulfill commitments at COP27 Conference in Sharm El ..

2 hours ago
Malaysian delegation visits Sharjah Academy for As ..

Malaysian delegation visits Sharjah Academy for Astronomy

3 hours ago
 Turkish Vice President visits Sheikh Zayed Grand M ..

Turkish Vice President visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

3 hours ago
 Al Ain Zoo welcomes visitors on Eid Al Adha

Al Ain Zoo welcomes visitors on Eid Al Adha

3 hours ago
 Paris hosts 'Power Our Planet' to highlight climat ..

Paris hosts 'Power Our Planet' to highlight climate change issue

4 hours ago
 U.S. Embassy Increases Diversity of Pakistanâ€™s E ..

U.S. Embassy Increases Diversity of Pakistanâ€™s Entrepreneurial Leaders

4 hours ago
 Naval Chief Addresses Participants Of Pnnaval Chie ..

Naval Chief Addresses Participants Of Pnnaval Chief Addresses Participants Of Pn ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan