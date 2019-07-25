US Visit: Bushra Bibi behind PM Imran’s dressing

(@mahnoorsheikh03)

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 25th July, 2019) Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Overseas Pakistanis Zulfi Bukhari has clarified that Prime Minister Imran Khan did not wear designer clothes during his US visit.

Taking to Twitter, the special assistant said that the prime minister has never been interested in designers or worn them, especially for his simple Shalwar Kameez.

He said that the First Lady bought all the cloth and got it stitched from a simple local tailor.

Whichever designer is trying to claim credit for it is not only a liar but a cheat, he wrote.

Prime Minister Imran Khan is known to be the most well-dress politician of Pakistan.

He is usually seen wearing traditional Shalwar Kameez and ever since he took oath of the office of prime minister, he is rarely seen wearing western clothes.

The prime minister's clothes had become a topic a discussion during his US visit as he wore traditional Shalwar Kameez with waist coat instead of western wear.

However, we now know that Bushra Bibi gets his clothes stitched from a local tailor so no designer can claim to be making clothes for him.