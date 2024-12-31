US vows to continue supporting Pakistan’s economic reforms

(@Abdulla99267510)

Ambassador Donald Blome expresses his appreciation for strong and enduring relationship between United States and Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 31st, 2024) Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb has said there are promising prospects of enhancing trade between Pakistan and the US in the IT and digital services sectors.

Talking to the US Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome in Islamabad, he said both countries are poised to benefit from closer economic ties.

The Finance Minister acknowledged the critical role of the US as Pakistan’s largest trading partner and a significant market for Pakistani goods and services.

Ambassador Donald Blome expressed his appreciation for the strong and enduring relationship between the United States and Pakistan and reiterated the US commitment to continue supporting Pakistan’s economic reforms and growth.

Both the sides expressed their desire to further strengthen bilateral relations, especially in the areas of trade and economy.