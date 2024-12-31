US Vows To Continue Supporting Pakistan’s Economic Reforms
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 31, 2024 | 06:06 PM
Ambassador Donald Blome expresses his appreciation for strong and enduring relationship between United States and Pakistan
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 31st, 2024) Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb has said there are promising prospects of enhancing trade between Pakistan and the US in the IT and digital services sectors.
Talking to the US Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome in Islamabad, he said both countries are poised to benefit from closer economic ties.
The Finance Minister acknowledged the critical role of the US as Pakistan’s largest trading partner and a significant market for Pakistani goods and services.
Ambassador Donald Blome expressed his appreciation for the strong and enduring relationship between the United States and Pakistan and reiterated the US commitment to continue supporting Pakistan’s economic reforms and growth.
Both the sides expressed their desire to further strengthen bilateral relations, especially in the areas of trade and economy.
Recent Stories
US vows to continue supporting Pakistan’s economic reforms
MoHAP wins Digital Health Merit Award
Sharjah Executive Council establishes, forms Higher Committee for Economic Integ ..
Ma'an, Hub71 collaborate to boost social tech entrepreneurship in Abu Dhabi
Dubai Customs Enhances Global Standing with Dubai Logistics Academy's CPD Accred ..
UAE President issues Federal Decree appointing Sultan Al Dhaheri as Director of ..
"The Man of Steel" Jitendra Mehra: From Kasur to Global Fame
Realme C75, the Best Waterproof Smartphone with Industry-first Water Damage Warr ..
1 Billion Followers Summit names IMI as strategic partner
Bushra Bibi arrives at Adiala jail to meet Imran Khan
Turkish envoy meets Punjab CM, discusses important matters
ZHO achieves remarkable milestones in 2024 for People of Determination
More Stories From Pakistan
-
US vows to continue supporting Pakistan’s economic reforms4 minutes ago
-
Turkish Consul General meets Punjab CM9 minutes ago
-
LDA focuses on IT-based reforms and revenue generation9 minutes ago
-
NPC team congratulates newly elected members of Peshawar, Lahore and Karachi press clubs and Kashmir ..9 minutes ago
-
KP Governor affirms commitment to welfare, rights of minorities10 minutes ago
-
Plan devises to convert PHE schemes on solar energy: Imran Gichki10 minutes ago
-
91 murder cases reported in Vehari in 202410 minutes ago
-
CPWB rescued 590 child beggars in 202410 minutes ago
-
CTP offered best services to citizens in 202410 minutes ago
-
Commissioner orders effective crackdown on illegal housing schemes20 minutes ago
-
PU admission date extended20 minutes ago
-
PU ORIC organises seminar20 minutes ago