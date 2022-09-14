US vows to continue to provide Assistance to Pakistan flood victims

(@Abdulla99267510)

US State Department spokesperson Ned Price says the United States is deeply saddened by the devastation and loss of life caused by the historic floods and stand with the people of Pakistan at this difficult time.

WASHINGTON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 14th, 2022) : The United States of America (USA) has said it will continue to work closely with Pakistan to assess the damage caused by recent devastating floods and provide it assistance in this time of need.

During a press briefing in Washington, the US State Department spokesperson, Ned price said the United States is deeply saddened by the devastation and loss of life caused by the historic floods and stand with the people of Pakistan at this difficult time.

He said so far, more than half of the 630 metric tons of relief supplies from USAID's Dubai warehouse has been delivered to Pakistan through nine flights in response to the massive floods.

To a question about US proposed 450-million Dollar sale for Pakistan to refurbish its F-16 jets fleet, he said this will sustain the country capability to meet current and future counterterrorism threats.

He said the State Department recently notify Congress of the proposed foreign military sale as Pakistan is an important partner and as part of our policy, we provide lifecycle maintenance and sustainment packages for US-origin platforms.