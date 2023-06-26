US vows to strengthen maritime security cooperation with Pakistan

(@Abdulla99267510)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 30th, 1023) The United States on Monday expressed its desire to further strengthen maritime security cooperation with Pakistan, to secure freedom of navigation in international waters and facilitate economic activity in the region and globally.

The desire was expressed by US Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome during his visit to Karachi, where he interacted with officials of Sindh government, American business Council, Overseas Investors Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Pakistan Council on Foreign Relations, and Pakistan Naval academy.

He said we are committed to boosting bilateral trade and investment, especially through a new framework called the US-Pakistan ‘Green Alliance’ that seeks to promote climate-smart agriculture and private sector-led growth in Pakistan.

In his meeting with Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, Ambassador Blome discussed opportunities to expand the US-Pakistan trade and economic partnership and other shared priorities.