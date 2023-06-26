Open Menu

US Vows To Strengthen Maritime Security Cooperation With Pakistan

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 26, 2023 | 11:33 AM

US vows to strengthen maritime security cooperation with Pakistan

US Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome says they are committed to boosting bilateral trade and investment, especially through a new framework called the US-Pakistan ‘Green Alliance’ that seeks to promote climate-smart agriculture and private sector-led growth in Pakistan.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 30th, 1023) The United States on Monday expressed its desire to further strengthen maritime security cooperation with Pakistan, to secure freedom of navigation in international waters and facilitate economic activity in the region and globally.

The desire was expressed by US Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome during his visit to Karachi, where he interacted with officials of Sindh government, American business Council, Overseas Investors Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Pakistan Council on Foreign Relations, and Pakistan Naval academy.

He said we are committed to boosting bilateral trade and investment, especially through a new framework called the US-Pakistan ‘Green Alliance’ that seeks to promote climate-smart agriculture and private sector-led growth in Pakistan.

In his meeting with Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, Ambassador Blome discussed opportunities to expand the US-Pakistan trade and economic partnership and other shared priorities.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Chief Minister Business Agriculture Visit United States Chamber Murad Ali Shah Commerce Government Industry

Recent Stories

Around three people gather in Mina to start Hajj r ..

Around three people gather in Mina to start Hajj rituals

5 minutes ago
 Lightening strikes leave 12 people dead during rai ..

Lightening strikes leave 12 people dead during rain in Punjab

22 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 June 2023

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 26 June 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 26 June 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Alef Education recognised by SIIA as best STEM ins ..

Alef Education recognised by SIIA as best STEM instructional solution for grades ..

10 hours ago
 Thrilling finale for Dubai Esports &amp; Games Fes ..

Thrilling finale for Dubai Esports &amp; Games Festival 2023

13 hours ago
Hamdan bin Zayed visits Nuclear Emergency Response ..

Hamdan bin Zayed visits Nuclear Emergency Response Centre in Al Dhannah in Al Dh ..

13 hours ago
 UAE participated in second session of UN Habitat A ..

UAE participated in second session of UN Habitat Assembly in Kenya

14 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid congratulates top high-school ..

Mohammed bin Rashid congratulates top high-school achievers

15 hours ago
 Ministry of Climate Change and Environment initiat ..

Ministry of Climate Change and Environment initiates national survey plan to cou ..

16 hours ago
 Minister of Economy discusses tourism cooperation ..

Minister of Economy discusses tourism cooperation with Indian, British, Indonesi ..

16 hours ago
 MoHAP, health partners provide medical tests and h ..

MoHAP, health partners provide medical tests and health guidance to pilgrims at ..

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan