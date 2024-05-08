Open Menu

US Wants Basic Human Rights For Imran Khan, All Other Prisoners

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 08, 2024 | 12:59 PM

US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said that economic reforms, human rights, regional security, and bilateral relations were discussed during meetings between American Ambassador Donald Blome and PTI leaders, including opposition party leader Omar Ayub Khan.

WASHINGTON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 8th, 2024) The United States of Ame(USA) emphasized the importance of ensuring the protection and provision of basic human rights for all prisoners including former Prime Minister Imran Khan in Pakistan.

During a news briefing, US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said that economic reforms, human rights, regional security, and bilateral relations were discussed during meetings between American Ambassador Donald Blome and PTI leaders, including opposition party leader Omar Ayub Khan.

“Our position remains the same as we’ve stated before, meaning we do not take a position on elections in Pakistan or support any political party, but we want to see the maintenance of basic human rights in Pakistan,” said Miller.

When Matthew Miller was asked about Pakistan’s explicit warning regarding the protection of former Prime Minister Imran Khan in jail, by Senator Schumer, he said that it’s possible Schumer informed the Pakistani ambassador that the protection of Imran Khan is a top priority in Washington.

The spokesperson said, “I’m not aware of this conversation, but it’s clear that we want to see the protection and safety of every prisoner, whether in Pakistan or anywhere in the world, as everyone is entitled to basic human rights and protection under the law,”.

Regarding a possible visit to Pakistan by the Saudi Crown Prince, the American State Department spokesman said they support diplomatic relations between partners, and while he had no further comment on the Saudi Crown Prince’s visit to Pakistan, routine diplomatic activities are expected.

“ We support and encourage it,” said Miller.

Besides it, he said, they are aware of limited disputes between Iran and Pakistan.

