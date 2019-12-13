US war against terrorism has practically transformed into war against Islam: Munir Akram

Pakistan permanent envoy in UN Munir Akram has said threat is there for blood shed and genocide in Occupied Kashmir.He said this while talking in a debate entitled debate on peace here

NEW YORK (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 13th December, 2019) Pakistan permanent envoy in UN Munir Akram has said threat is there for blood shed and genocide in Occupied Kashmir.He said this while talking in a debate entitled debate on peace here .He held " time has come the international community should wake up in the face of clear and existing threat and should interfere for ensuring ending crisis by India.He said being a party in Kashmir issue it is responsibility of UN to implement Security council resolutions.He went on say following 9/11 terror attack in US, war on terror has practically transformed into war against Islam.He further said this has given justification for denial of justice and right to self determination to Kashmiris and people of Palestine.He regretted Islamophobia tendency has assumed a fatal form in India.

RSS which is running Bhartua Janta Party is a fascist outfit. Its founder had supported cleansing of Muslims and other minorities.Indicating that a member of RSS had murdered Mahatma Gandhi, he said a mob of this outfit had vandalized historical mosque Babri in 1992.

Last month Indian supreme court handed over this mosque to those who had devastated it.Thousands of Muslims were killed by extremists Hindus in 1992 in Mumbai.Evidence are available that Modi who is lifetime member of RSS is responsible for massacre of 2000 Muslims children, men and women being chief minister of Gujarat in 2000,He stated the plan of ethnic cleansing of Muslims is being implemented in several parts of India.

He underlined that Indian citizenship of 2 million Muslims and Christians has been snatched from them.

Thousands of people were being kept in detention camps.Annexation of Occupied Kashmir and revocation of its special status was basic motive of Modi government who unilaterally changed two clauses in Indian constitution illegally to end special status of Occupied Kashmir on August 5.He said " we fear Indian suppression will further intensify and Kashmiris will give vent to their anger at all cost.He held that in order to divert attention from this coercion, India can launch another operation against Pakistan to give justification of its aggression.Pakistan does not want war.

But if India launches military offensive against Pakistan then we are ready to give befitting reply.Munir Akram while exposing Hundutva extremism and Modi government anti islam policies said BJP is promoting RSS ideology which is aimed at making India a Hindu state.He held that Muslim identity and heritage is being eliminated by enforcing fascist system in India.

Modi government and RSS have overpowered all the state machinery through violence and bias.He underlined that Indian steps in Occupied Kashmir are outcome of Hindu narrow-mindedness and organized hostility against Islam.He cautioned that there is threat for massive blood -shed and genocide in Chinar valley.He said that if international community did not play its role in preventing Indian aggression then it can pose dire threat to peace and security.