US Weapons Left Behind In Afghanistan; An Issue Of Profound Concern: FO Spokesperson
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 29, 2025 | 09:07 PM
The Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Wednesday reiterated that the presence of US advance weapons in Afghanistan, left behind in the aftermath of the withdrawal of its troops in August 2021, had been an issue of profound concern for the safety and security of Pakistan and its citizens
Responding to media queries regarding the US decision to take back advance weapons left behind in Afghanistan, the spokesperson in a press statement said, “These weapons have been used by terrorist organizations, including the TTP, to carry out terrorist attacks in Pakistan. We have been repeatedly calling upon the de facto authorities in Kabul to take all necessary measures to ensure that these weapons do not fall into the wrong hands.”
