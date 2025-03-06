Open Menu

US Weapons Stockpiles Left In Afghanistan Now Used Against Pakistan: Senator Irfan

Muhammad Irfan Published March 06, 2025 | 04:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2025) Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) leader and Senator Irfan Siddiqui has said that the weapons stockpiles left behind by the United States in Afghanistan are now being used against Pakistan.

Speaking in Parliament, Senator Siddiqui highlighted that these weapons are fueling security threats in the region.

He emphasized that former U.S. President Donald Trump had acknowledged Pakistan's efforts in combating terrorism, adding that the war against terrorism is a shared interest of both the United States and Pakistan.

Reflecting on past events, he recalled the tragic Army Public school (APS) attack, stressing that during such times, national unity was paramount.

He urged all political parties to set aside their differences and fully implement the National Action Plan (NAP), which was devised to curb terrorism but remains only partially enforced.

The PML-N leader also highlighted the immense sacrifices made by Pakistan, stating that around 80,000 citizens have lost their lives to terrorism.

He called for urgent measures to strengthen national security and counterterrorism efforts.

