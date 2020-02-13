UrduPoint.com
US Welcomes Conviction Of Hafiz Saeed

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Thu 13th February 2020 | 11:44 AM

US welcomes conviction of Hafiz Saeed

US senior diplomat for South Asian Affairs Alice Wells says that steps taken by Pakistan are really appreciating and in line with what PM Imran Khan has said.

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 13, 2020) The United States has welcomed conviction of Jamat-ud-Dawa Chief Hafiz Saeed in two different cases of money laundering and terror financing.

Taking to Twitter, US senior diplomat for South Asian affairs Alice Wells appreciated Pakistan for taking steps to stop terror financing and money laundering, saying that this is in line with what Prime Minister Imran Khan had said. She wrote: “The conviction of Hafiz Saeed and his associate is an important step forward — both toward holding LeT accountable for its crimes and for Pakistan in meeting its international commitments to combat terrorist financing,” Wells said in a statement after the verdict.

“And as Imran Khan has said, it is in the interest of Pakistan’s future that it not allow non-state actors to operate from its soil,” she added.

On Wednesday, an Anti-Terrorism Court awarded 11-year imprisonment to JuD Chief Hafiz Saeed in two different cases. The court also imposed Rs 30,000 fines upon Hafiz Saeed. The prosecution proved its case and said that Hafiz Saeed was involved in money laundering as well as terror financing.

