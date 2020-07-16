UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Welcomes Pakistan To Int'l Convention On Parental Child Abductions - State Dept.

Faizan Hashmi 46 seconds ago Thu 16th July 2020 | 03:00 AM

US Welcomes Pakistan to Int'l Convention on Parental Child Abductions - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2020) The United States accepted Pakistan's accession to the 1980 Hague Convention on the Civil Aspects of International Child Abduction, the US Department of State said in a press release.

"The Convention will enter into force between the Unites States and Pakistan on October 1, 2020, and will put in place an internationally recognized legal framework to resolve cases of parental child abduction between our two countries," the release said on Wednesday.

The Convention provides a mechanism under civil law in either country for parents seeking the return of children who have been wrongfully removed from or retained outside of their country of habitual residence in violation of custodial rights, the release said.

The United States now has 80 partners under the Convention, according to the release.

Related Topics

Pakistan United States October 2020 From

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development launc ..

1 hour ago

MoCD launches &#039;Rest assured&#039; Initiative ..

2 hours ago

UAE Health Ministry conducts over 48,000 additiona ..

2 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed shares five reasons why UAE is ..

4 hours ago

Pakistan kicks off construction work at Diamer-Bha ..

6 hours ago

UAE presented an innovative global model in empowe ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.