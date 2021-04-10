US withdraws plea for extradition for Jabir Motiwala

(@fidahassanain)

LONDON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 10th, 2021) The United States government withdrew extradition request for Karachi businessman Jabir Motiwala, the latest reports said.

The Pakistani business tycoon was all set to leave for Karachi soon who is currently in the high security Wandsworth prison pending procedural matters.

The Crown prosecution also confirmed the move, saying: “The US have withdrawn the extradition request, therefore we will not be appealing any decision to grant unconditional bail,”.

Earlier, a former Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) agent had come forward, saying that his FBI bosses had ordered him to trap the Pakistani national at any cost.

A Magistrates’ Court in Westminster had ordered Motiwala’s extradition, saying an application was sent on April 7.

The Home Office told the court that the US might be withdrawing the extradition request.

The dramatic development comes nearly three weeks after The news and Geo revealed on March 19, 2021 the full extent of former FBI agent Kamran Faridi’s involvement in the case and how he had issued a detailed statement to the London High Court stating that he had abused the process to trap Motiwala in Karachi posing as a drugs dealer.

Motiwala’s release will come as a shock to Indian media which had attempted to portray him as Dawood Ibrahim’s right-hand man.

The London High Court formally heard the witness statement from Faridi who was currently in a US jail.

The former FBI agent was stopped from entering the UK when he attempted to reach there with his wife Kelly Faridi to provide evidence to Motiwala’s lawyers to confirm that he regretted trapping Motiwala.