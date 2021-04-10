UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Withdraws Plea For Extradition For Jabir Motiwala

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Sat 10th April 2021 | 02:24 PM

US withdraws plea for extradition for Jabir Motiwala

The US administration has informed the British government, saying that it withdrew extradition request for Motiwala.

LONDON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 10th, 2021) The United States government withdrew extradition request for Karachi businessman Jabir Motiwala, the latest reports said.

The US administration informed the British government saying that it withdrew extradition request for Motiwala.

The Pakistani business tycoon was all set to leave for Karachi soon who is currently in the high security Wandsworth prison pending procedural matters.

The Crown prosecution also confirmed the move, saying: “The US have withdrawn the extradition request, therefore we will not be appealing any decision to grant unconditional bail,”.

Earlier, a former Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) agent had come forward, saying that his FBI bosses had ordered him to trap the Pakistani national at any cost.

A Magistrates’ Court in Westminster had ordered Motiwala’s extradition, saying an application was sent on April 7.

The Home Office told the court that the US might be withdrawing the extradition request.

The dramatic development comes nearly three weeks after The news and Geo revealed on March 19, 2021 the full extent of former FBI agent Kamran Faridi’s involvement in the case and how he had issued a detailed statement to the London High Court stating that he had abused the process to trap Motiwala in Karachi posing as a drugs dealer.

Motiwala’s release will come as a shock to Indian media which had attempted to portray him as Dawood Ibrahim’s right-hand man.

The London High Court formally heard the witness statement from Faridi who was currently in a US jail.

The former FBI agent was stopped from entering the UK when he attempted to reach there with his wife Kelly Faridi to provide evidence to Motiwala’s lawyers to confirm that he regretted trapping Motiwala.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan India Business Drugs Jail Lawyers Wife London Man United Kingdom United States March April FBI Media All From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Court

Recent Stories

Pakistan U19 tour of Bangladesh postponed

6 minutes ago

UAE President issues Federal Decree restructuring ..

11 minutes ago

'I Cry All The Time:' Mozambique Survivors Want Li ..

30 seconds ago

China opposes addition of 7 companies to US export ..

31 seconds ago

China's tourism revenue to reach 195 bln USD in H1 ..

33 seconds ago

Irish PM warns of 'spiral' as unrest simmers in N. ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.