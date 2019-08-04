UrduPoint.com
US Woman Strongly Condemns Indian Legal System

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 17 seconds ago Sun 04th August 2019 | 02:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, Aug 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2019 ) :A US woman, who was sexually assaulted in Delhi in 2013, has strongly condemned the Indian legal system for giving bail to the rapist in her case.

In a viral video recorded in front of the Indian Consulate in San Francisco, the woman narrates her ordeal exposing the treatment being meted out to the foreigners and minorities in India, Radio Pakistan reported.

The woman was attacked by the nephew of the former Mayor of Delhi.

The American woman adamantly stated that she will continue to fight against those who assaulted her and those who gave the attacker the bail.

   The woman regretted that the Indian bureaucracy also protects the rapists and corrupt judges. She was critical of the Indian consulate in San Fransico for denying her the notary assistance to pursue her case in India. She said that she will take her case to the Indian High Court and the Supreme Court.     The American woman also sought the cooperation of his countrymen to get justice in the case.

