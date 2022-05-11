UrduPoint.com

US Won't Let Disinformation, Lies Come It's Way With Relationship With Pakistan

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 11, 2022 | 01:07 PM

US won't let disinformation, lies come it's way with relationship with Pakistan

Ned Price has refuted former premier’s Imran Khan’s allegations saying the US does not support one political party over another in Pakistan, but instead supports the principles of rule of law.

WASHINGTON:(UrduPoint/Pakiatan Point News-May 11th, 2022) The United States has said that Washington will not permit any disinformation and lies to interfere with the bilateral relationship with Pakistan.

Responding to media questions during press briefing in Washington, State Department spokesman, Ned price refuted former premier’s Imran Khan’s allegations saying the US does not support one political party over another in Pakistan, but instead supports the principles of rule of law.

Recalling US Secretary of State Antony Blinken meeting with new Pakistani counterpart last week, Ned Price said they reflected on the 75th anniversary of US- Pakistani relations and to talk about how to strengthen that cooperation, going forward.

He said that Secretary Blinken underscored the resolute US- Pakistan commitment to Afghan stability and to combating terrorism as well.

The spokesman said our educational exchange programme is a core element of our people to people ties, whether it’s with Pakistan or with any other country.

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Exchange Washington Resolute Price United States Media

Recent Stories

Calligraphy classes in full swing at PNCA

Calligraphy classes in full swing at PNCA

3 minutes ago
 TDAP set to participate in Automechanika Frankfurt ..

TDAP set to participate in Automechanika Frankfurt in mid-September

7 minutes ago
 Man crushed in car, motorcycle collision

Man crushed in car, motorcycle collision

7 minutes ago
 Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

18 minutes ago
 Ukrainian Intel Carried Out Operation to Discredit ..

Ukrainian Intel Carried Out Operation to Discredit Romania in Europe - Source

26 minutes ago
 ANF recovers 144kg narcotics near Arbab Niaz Stadi ..

ANF recovers 144kg narcotics near Arbab Niaz Stadium

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.