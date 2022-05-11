(@Abdulla99267510)

Ned Price has refuted former premier’s Imran Khan’s allegations saying the US does not support one political party over another in Pakistan, but instead supports the principles of rule of law.

WASHINGTON:(UrduPoint/Pakiatan Point News-May 11th, 2022) The United States has said that Washington will not permit any disinformation and lies to interfere with the bilateral relationship with Pakistan.

Recalling US Secretary of State Antony Blinken meeting with new Pakistani counterpart last week, Ned Price said they reflected on the 75th anniversary of US- Pakistani relations and to talk about how to strengthen that cooperation, going forward.

He said that Secretary Blinken underscored the resolute US- Pakistan commitment to Afghan stability and to combating terrorism as well.

The spokesman said our educational exchange programme is a core element of our people to people ties, whether it’s with Pakistan or with any other country.