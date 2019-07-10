US$86m investment to shift schools, health units to solar power in Punjab

(@FahadShabbir)

Asian Development Bank (ADB) and Power department Punjab is going to invest US$86 million to shift 15000 primary schools and 2400 basic health units (BHUs) to solar power by December 2019 in Punjab

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2019 ):Asian Development Bank (ADB) and Power department Punjab is going to invest US$86 million to shift 15000 primary schools and 2400 basic health units (BHUs) to solar power by December 2019 in Punjab.

Punjab minister for power Dr. Akhtar Malik has returned from a five-day visit to China, where he had met with heads of different Chinese companies for discussions to ensure earliest possible completion of the project, says an official release issued here Wednesday.

Islamia University Bahawalpur and Net Zero building of power department would also be among the facilities to be getting electricity from solar power source.

Minister Dr. Akhtar Malik also met Mr. Wang, the head of a Chinese company that manufactures solar panels and invited him to invest in Punjab. Mr. Wang promised support to local industry promotion initiatives and preparation of solar panels in Punjab.

The Minister said that the investment would create more job opportunities for the youth.

He said that Pakistan need to speed up steps to upgrade and diversify its power generation capacity to meet the needs of growing population.

He said the PTI government was working on projects to generate environment-friendly and cheaper cost electricity to benefit the people.